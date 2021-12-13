 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With MicroStrategy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $4,286,411.00 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,066,277.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $1900.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 188.45 with a total volume of 881.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $1900.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1550.00 $1.1M 88 36
MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1550.00 $1.0M 88 25
MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $1550.00 $819.6K 88 44
MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $1550.00 $510.0K 88 5
MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $139.6K 48 10

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 241,701.00, the price of MSTR is down -4.39% at $574.48.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

