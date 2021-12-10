MongoDB Whale Trades For December 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,519,250.00 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $56,134.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $345.0 to $570.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $345.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $228.0K 43 30 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $520.00 $197.4K 354 322 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $520.00 $170.2K 354 113 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $520.00 $79.9K 354 228 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $515.00 $72.3K 781 122

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 651,751.00, the price of MDB is down -1.03% at $508.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $550.0.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $660.0.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $545.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $490.0.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $560.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.