Looking At Sea's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51.28% bullish and 48.72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,591,942.00, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $332,661.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $350.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $116.0K 1.6K 31 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $110.8K 1.6K 56 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $91.1K 153 503 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $90.9K 153 369 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $87.6K 1.1K 288

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,123,900.00, the price of SE is down -3.16% at $254.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $380.0.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $385.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.