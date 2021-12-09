What Are Whales Doing With RingCentral

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RingCentral.

Looking at options history for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $236,200.00 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $911,675.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for RingCentral over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RingCentral's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RingCentral's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

RingCentral Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $831.5K 159 155 RNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $68.8K 845 428 RNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $45.3K 845 378 RNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $210.00 $36.1K 11 10 RNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $32.4K 845 80

Where Is RingCentral Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,193,930.00, the price of RNG is down -14.51% at $183.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On RingCentral:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $404.0.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

