Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCLH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69.23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30.77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $234,218.00 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,115.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 7504.74 with a total volume of 30,417.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $147.5K 2.0K 305 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $135.1K 7.0K 322 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $89.3K 4.3K 112 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $70.0K 23.5K 210 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $67.2K 29.8K 436

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,258,122.00, the price of NCLH is up 8.85% at $21.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.