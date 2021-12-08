What Are Whales Doing With Chewy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHWY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Chewy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54.55% bullish and 45.45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $377,425.00, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $91,355.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chewy options trades today is 2853.62 with a total volume of 11,673.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chewy's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $81.2K 9.7K 1.6K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $62.00 $62.9K 192 260 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $53.2K 9.7K 1.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $50.00 $44.1K 2.6K 340 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $50.00 $40.0K 2.6K 1.7K

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,768,003.00, the price of CHWY is down -0.58% at $60.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.