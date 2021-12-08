 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stitch Fix Whale Trades For December 08
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Stitch Fix Whale Trades For December 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stitch Fix.

Looking at options history for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $285,957.00 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,815.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.5 to $65.0 for Stitch Fix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stitch Fix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stitch Fix's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Stitch Fix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SFIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $58.9K 9.3K 707
SFIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $54.7K 883 191
SFIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $46.6K 62 10
SFIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $50.00 $46.6K 80 15
SFIX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $22.50 $43.4K 1.0K 126

Where Is Stitch Fix Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 22,956,208.00, the price of SFIX is down -22.15% at $19.44.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SFIX)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Photronics Rises Following Upbeat Q4 Results; Radius Health Shares Slide
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stitch Fix Stock Cracks Support, Plummets
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stitch Fix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com