Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,469,021.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $386,573.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 401.32 with a total volume of 1,607.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $285.00 $166.8K 803 88 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $285.00 $166.4K 803 128 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $285.00 $166.2K 803 108 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $285.00 $165.2K 803 48 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $285.00 $163.1K 803 148

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,000,076.00, the price of ROKU is down -0.76% at $203.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $220.0

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $360.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

