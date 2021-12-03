 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26.47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73.53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,377,339.00 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $121,598.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $379.9K 54.4K 5.9K
DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $311.2K 54.4K 4.4K
DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $175.2K 54.4K 8.3K
DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $140.2K 54.4K 3.4K
DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $132.5K 807 304

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 12,669,856.00, the price of DKNG is down -9.7% at $28.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

  • Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $70.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

