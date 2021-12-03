Asana Whale Trades For December 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Asana.

Looking at options history for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,365,818.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $394,276.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $125.0 for Asana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Asana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Asana's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Asana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $281.7K 3.5K 123 ASAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $108.0K 48 200 ASAN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $95.00 $105.3K 68 10 ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $78.4K 3.5K 18 ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $72.4K 1.1K 625

Where Is Asana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,107,768.00, the price of ASAN is down -25.09% at $68.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On Asana:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $95.0.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $140.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $103.0.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $135.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

