Looking At Southwest Airlines's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Southwest Airlines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54.55% bullish and 45.45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $349,020.00, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $263,944.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $57.5 for Southwest Airlines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwest Airlines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwest Airlines's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $46.00 $180.8K 527 548 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $95.5K 1.2K 51 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $62.5K 287 100 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $44.8K 4.6K 151 LUV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $57.50 $41.7K 1.4K 30

Where Is Southwest Airlines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,960,890.00, the price of LUV is up 6.39% at $45.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.