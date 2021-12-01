 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amazon.com
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 118 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37.29% bullish and 62.71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $6,623,313.00, and 94 are calls, for a total amount of $6,475,728.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2500.0 to $4500.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $2500.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2500.00 $115.1K 1.2K 246
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $4500.00 $111.0K 1.0K 144
AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3500.00 $99.9K 2.9K 293
AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $3380.00 $89.5K 1.3K 114
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $3500.00 $86.2K 2.9K 289

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,284,929.00, the price of AMZN is up 1.25% at $3550.89.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

