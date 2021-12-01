Carnival Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $197,351.00 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $741,248.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $35.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $540.9K 64.8K 4.1K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $102.2K 554 57 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $58.0K 5.6K 426 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $46.8K 64.8K 2.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $18.00 $39.4K 1.6K 2.0K

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,069,779.00, the price of CCL is down -0.82% at $17.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

