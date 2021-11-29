 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleveland-Cliffs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25.0% bullish and 75.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,550.00, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $507,617.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $35.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 8182.45 with a total volume of 3,717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $93.0K 17.7K 20
CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $57.0K 4.6K 43
CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $54.6K 187 0
CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $51.8K 20.7K 95
CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $50.5K 6.4K 211

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,703,749.00, the price of CLF is down -2.88% at $21.21.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $30.0
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $23.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

