Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 220 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $7,392,822.00 and 178, calls, for a total amount of $10,406,092.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2600.0 to $5000.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 1071.63 with a total volume of 546,838.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $2600.0 to $5000.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $3700.00 $3.0M 346 470
AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $3660.00 $2.2M 204 458
AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $3700.00 $131.2K 346 250
AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $3700.00 $129.4K 1.3K 8
AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $3700.00 $99.7K 3.2K 6.9K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,446,066.00, the price of AMZN is up 2.13% at $3579.33.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

