This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,687.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $350,675.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $67.5 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 4777.86 with a total volume of 5,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $52.9K 24.5K 1.2K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $52.9K 24.5K 632 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $50.2K 24.5K 995 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $47.8K 24.5K 700 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $57.50 $40.5K 2.3K 5

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,180,906.00, the price of XOM is up 0.35% at $63.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $50.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $75.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

