Apple Making All-Time Highs On Electric Car Developments: Option Analysis

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is having a strong week, making all-time highs, currently holding around the $160 level and trading up about 6% on the week. The stock was bolstered by a slew of news reports, including new reports on the Apple Car project, or Project Titan.

Needless to say, bullish traders have taken kindly to the news, with the stock breaking its prior all-time highs around $157 on strong volume to end the week. On Friday alone, the stock has traded over 76 million shares versus its 10-day average of 68 million shares.

What has been impressive is in the options market, with over 2.4 million contracts traded on the day (image below).

Why It Matters: Prior to Friday, Apple had approximately 4.4 million calls and 3.7 million puts for a total of 8,100,000-plus options. Today's 2.4 million-plus options represent 29% of the total options traded in one day.

It's important to note that 25% of those 8,100,000 options are set to expire today, so it's highly probable a good portion of these options traded are contracts being closed or monetized.

But the heavy amount of calls traded today (79%) suggests the flows aren't just options being closed, but a large portion of calls being added to the market.

What's Next: The largest strike by volume for the calls expiring Friday are at the $160 strike (image below), which is where the stock has been trading around for the last two or three hours.

This large volume of calls at the $160 strike could "pin" the market here into the close. It's important to note how the volume for the $162.5 strike falls of materially. This suggests its less likely the stock is able to close above the $162.5 strike to end the week.

Looking forward, the largest strike by volume and open interest for the Nov. 26 expiry is the $160 strike, suggesting that option traders are comfortable with Apple at these prices.

Should the stock start to track below $160, there is strong volume and open interest at the $155 strike suggesting option traders may step in there to get long.