This Is What Whales Are Betting On ChargePoint Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHPT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for ChargePoint Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40.0% bullish and 60.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,250, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $350,323..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for ChargePoint Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ChargePoint Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ChargePoint Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

ChargePoint Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $24.00 $51.2K 1.5K 171 CHPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $48.5K 2.0K 100 CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $44.0K 2.0K 200 CHPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $25.00 $42.6K 1.0K 211 CHPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $39.1K 8.8K 1.1K

Where Is ChargePoint Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,521,101, the price of CHPT is up 3.77% at $28.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On ChargePoint Hldgs:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24.0

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $29.0

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $26.0

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $34.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

