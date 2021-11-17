 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPOT
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPOT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $122,020 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $3,010,253.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $320.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $711.3K 165 392
SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $290.00 $448.9K 80 200
SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $428.0K 2.1K 500
SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $425.7K 2.1K 200
SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $361.4K 2.1K 600

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 386,917, the price of SPOT is down -1.31% at $267.75.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Warner Music Raises $535M Debt To Fund Potential Acquisition Of David Bowie's Songwriting Catalog
Alibaba Backed NetEase's Online Music Business Gears For Hong Kong IPO Worth $1B
Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round
BTS Launching NFTS: Will They Be In Demand And 'Smooth Like Butter'?
Spotify, Peloton Join Hands To Spice Up Home Workout
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Spotify Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com