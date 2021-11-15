This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $284,965 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $968,068.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $420.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2426.42 with a total volume of 11,244.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $141.5K 3.3K 24 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $134.0K 237 303 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $103.7K 237 846 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $86.9K 237 1.0K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $65.0K 300 324

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,790,107, the price of MRNA is down -0.32% at $230.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $313.0.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $250.0

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $325.0.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $86.0.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $304.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

