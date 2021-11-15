 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $284,965 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $968,068.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $420.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2426.42 with a total volume of 11,244.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $141.5K 3.3K 24
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $134.0K 237 303
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $103.7K 237 846
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $86.9K 237 1.0K
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $65.0K 300 324

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,790,107, the price of MRNA is down -0.32% at $230.44.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $313.0.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $250.0
  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $325.0.
  • SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $86.0.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $304.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Cuts Amazon, Target Stakes And Bets On PayPal, Moderna And These Stocks
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Q3; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
EU Lists Spinal Cord Inflammation Probable Side Effect Of JNJ's COVID-19 Shot: Reuters
Moderna Says COVID-19 Vax Associated With Fewer Cases Than Pfizer's, But Higher Inflammatory Heart Conditions
Moderna, NIH At Odds Over Who Invented The Biotech's COVID-19 Shot: NYT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com