CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For November 15
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $191,230 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,026,309.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $320.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $310.00 $454.9K 504 2.0K
CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $117.0K 479 12
CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $275.00 $113.6K 764 157
CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $260.00 $111.8K 1.7K 168
CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $272.50 $53.5K 348 106

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,632,564, the price of CRWD is down -10.84% at $253.49.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

