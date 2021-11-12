 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $544,780 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $235,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $440.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $209.1K 2.0K 100
ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $240.00 $93.6K 110 102
ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $250.00 $83.0K 115 80
ZM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $230.00 $69.0K 778 63
ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $440.00 $57.6K 147 3

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,319,507, the price of ZM is up 0.23% at $248.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

