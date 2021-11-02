 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28.57% bullish and 71.43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $392,690, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $534,773.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $28.00 $241.0K 6.2K 2.6K
PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $190.0K 26.7K 29
PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $89.4K 4.3K 210
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $52.5K 14.9K 105
PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $26.00 $51.7K 2.0K 2.2K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,413,464, the price of PLTR is down -1.94% at $26.05.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies:

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $25.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

