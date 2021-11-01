Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AMC Entertainment.

Looking at options history for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $81,558 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $702,181.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $100.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AMC Entertainment options trades today is 5052.76 with a total volume of 29,157.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AMC Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $37.00 $126.1K 2.9K 2.4K AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $29.00 $101.4K 38 148 AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $53.7K 35.0K 828 AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $48.00 $49.6K 434 530 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $32.00 $40.3K 538 216

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,021,214, the price of AMC is up 2.69% at $36.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

