Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCLH

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45.45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54.55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $405,718 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $231,374.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $37.5 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 7867.22 with a total volume of 4,961.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $37.5 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $166.9K 68 754 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $90.0K 12.6K 200 NCLH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $28.00 $86.4K 761 20 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $27.00 $47.2K 967 444 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $44.1K 22.9K 1.0K

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,569,508, the price of NCLH is up 0.14% at $25.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $39.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.