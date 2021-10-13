 Skip to main content

Pfizer Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Pfizer(NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50.0% bullish and 50.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $617,907, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $2,726,303.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $45.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 7349.0 with a total volume of 29,071.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $1.2M 8.1K 2.0K
PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $434.5K 8.1K 500
PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $44.00 $320.0K 15.9K 10.3K
PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $41.00 $282.1K 4.9K 1.3K
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $41.00 $171.9K 756 3.4K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,460,676, the price of PFE is down -1.82% at $41.09.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

