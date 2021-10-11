 Skip to main content

Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades For October 11
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs(NYSE:CLF) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $240,260 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $439,609.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 4936.636363636364 with a total volume of 11,721.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $198.4K 687 302
CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $111.0K 755 610
CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $21.50 $60.6K 165 753
CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $22.00 $46.5K 2.0K 731
CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $21.00 $45.0K 4.9K 921

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,970,844, the price of CLF is up 5.91% at $21.85.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $24.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

