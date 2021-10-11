Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades For October 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs(NYSE:CLF) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $240,260 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $439,609.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 4936.636363636364 with a total volume of 11,721.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $198.4K 687 302 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $111.0K 755 610 CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $21.50 $60.6K 165 753 CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $22.00 $46.5K 2.0K 731 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $21.00 $45.0K 4.9K 921

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,970,844, the price of CLF is up 5.91% at $21.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $24.0

