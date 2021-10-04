 Skip to main content

Check Coca-Cola's Big Money Option Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Check Coca-Cola's Big Money Option Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Coca-Cola(NYSE:KO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 5 uncommon options trades for Coca-Cola.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40.0% bullish and 60.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $135,072, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $715,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $35.0 to $52.5 for Coca-Cola in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's smart money trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $470.9K 4 1.2K
KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $244.1K 4 257
KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $52.50 $63.0K 792 2.2K
KO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $44.7K 870 1.2K
KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $27.3K 870 774

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 18,937,125, the price of KO is up 0.02% over the last 24 hours at $53.03.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Price and RSI Chart

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

