 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he saw a sizable bet on a rebound for Macau gaming stocks through Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) on Wednesday. It was a fairly average day as about 6,000 contracts were traded, but calls outpaced puts by almost 4 to 1.

A single trade accounted for more than 40% of the total options volume in Melco on Wednesday. A trader bought 2,382 contracts of the January $12 calls for 85 cents. These calls are about 21% out of the money, so that seems pretty far away, said Zhang. Melco is a pretty volatile stock and the options market is implying there is a 38% chance it could be above $12 by the January expiration, he added.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MLCO)

Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets
Podcast: Are Casinos In Macau Doomed?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Shares Of Melco Dipped Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com