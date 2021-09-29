 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Healthcare Trust Of America And Live Nation

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the January $30 calls in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA). He noticed options traders were buying these calls on Wednesday and he decided to jump in the trade. He loves the upside potential.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) was also active during the session on Wednesday. Traders were buying the April $100 calls in the name. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for several months.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

