Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Occidental Petroleum, GDX

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 5:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said traders bought 3,400 contracts of the January $33 calls in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) on Tuesday. They paid between $2.50 and $2.70 for them which sets the break even for the trade at around 17% above the current stock price.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 4,000 contracts of the November $33 calls in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX), all in one print. This tells him people are starting to diversify a little bit more. He likes both Occidental and GDX.

 

 

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

