Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Micron Technology

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw calls outpacing their average by about 1.8 times in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Monday. They also outpaced puts by about 2.4 times.

The most active options were the October 1, $80-strike calls as over 12,000 contracts were traded. The October 1, $75-strike calls were the second most active on the day. Institutional sellers were behind some of the volume in the October $80 calls, but they were mostly buyers of the October $75 calls.

Micron is going to report earnings on Tuesday after the bell and the options market is implying a move of 5.5% in either direction. It seems that institutional traders are betting on a move higher in a range between 3% and 5%, said Khouw.

CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

