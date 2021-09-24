 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In International Game Technology

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw 14 times the average daily call options volume in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) on Thursday. Calls outpaced puts by about 8 to 1 and all of that was a result of a trader purchasing 20,000 contracts of the November $26/$33 call spread for $1.38.

The trade breaks even at $27.38 or around 16% above the closing price on Thursday. The stock needs to jump around 40% for the trade to reach its maximal profit of $5.62. It looks like the trader was adjusting earlier position in the November $23/$30 calls spread, said Khouw.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGT)

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia, Nike And International Game Technology
IGT Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Indigo Sky Casino For Cashless Gaming
IGT Signs Sports Betting Deal With Oneida Casino
Understanding Intl Game Tech's Unusual Options Activity
International Game Technology Q2 Recap: Strong Revenue, Updated Guidance, Growth In Sports Betting
Analyzing Intl Game Tech's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com