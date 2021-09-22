 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Freeport-McMoRan

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:40am   Comments
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Freeport-McMoRan

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) traded about 2.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday and calls outpaced puts also by about 2.5 to 1. That was a result of a lot of activity in the December $33 and the December $40 calls.

During the session, he noticed a purchase of 16,000 contracts of the December $33/$40 call spread for $1.45. The trade breaks even at $34.45 or 13.02% above the closing price on Tuesday. It looks like this institutional trader is targeting the highs last seen in August, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

