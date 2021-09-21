 Skip to main content

Looking At Plug Power's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Plug Power.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLUG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69.23% bullish and 30.77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $83,538, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $1,121,055.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $25.0 to $32.0 for Plug Power in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Plug Power big money options trades today is 37,625 with a total volume of 26,977.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Plug Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $112.4K 11.7K 6.7K
PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $54.1K 11.7K 5.8K
PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $44.0K 11.7K 3.6K
PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $48.3K 11.7K 2.8K
PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $49.7K 11.7K 1.8K

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,502,280, the price of PLUG is up 1.01% over the last 24 hours at $25.98.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $34.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

