Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In T-Mobile And Twitter

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) on Thursday. He thinks the reason is the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. He expects it to drive traffic to the stores and increase online sales.

Traders are buying the September 24, $129 calls in T-Mobile and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is probably going to hold the position for most of the week.

When Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was trading at $61 and change, there was a purchase of the November $75 calls. Najarian is bullish on Twitter, but he decided to buy the November $60 calls. He is going to be in the position for two months.

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Markets Media

