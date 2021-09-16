This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Upstart Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (Upstart Holdings: UPST).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 16 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.5% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $951,879 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $2,536,759.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $200.0 to $310.0 for Upstart Holdings in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Upstart Holdings big money options trades today is 17,247 with a total volume of 30,214.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $200 to $310 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $290.00 $200.7K 2.1K 8.8K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $280.00 $186.0K 1.8K 1.9K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $53.1K 4.5K 3.8K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $300.00 $238.5K 664 1.9K UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $240.00 $144.2K 1.4K 2.0K

Where Is Upstart Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,793,650, the price of UPST is up 4.88% over the last 24 hours at $292.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Holdings:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Upstart Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.