 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Las Vegas Sands

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Las Vegas Sands

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was one of the busiest single stocks in the options space on Tuesday as it traded almost eight times its average daily options volume. Calls outpaced puts by about 3 to 1.

The most active options were the January $40 calls. Well over 28,000 contracts were traded for $3.62. Buyers of these calls are risking around 9.35% of the current stock price betting that the stock is going to trade over $43.62 by January expiration, or at least 12.68% above the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVS)

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Deviate To Win Episode 2: Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com