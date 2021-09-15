Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Las Vegas Sands

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was one of the busiest single stocks in the options space on Tuesday as it traded almost eight times its average daily options volume. Calls outpaced puts by about 3 to 1.

The most active options were the January $40 calls. Well over 28,000 contracts were traded for $3.62. Buyers of these calls are risking around 9.35% of the current stock price betting that the stock is going to trade over $43.62 by January expiration, or at least 12.68% above the closing price on Tuesday.