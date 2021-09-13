 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Capri Holdings And GlaxoSmithKline

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 7:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw a buyer of 5,000 contracts of the November $57.50 calls in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) in the first half of the session on Monday. On top of that, traders were selling upside calls and downside puts in the name. Najarian sees this as a very bullish trade and he decided to jump in.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) was active for the second day in a row. On Friday, around 10,000 of the September $40 calls were traded and on Monday, traders bought around 6,500 contracts of the September $41 calls. They paid between 36 cents and 50 cents for the September $41 calls.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

