Tracking Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs: SPCE.

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) we detected 14 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35.71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64.29% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $434,303 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $235,284.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $24.0 to $25.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's smart money trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $60.6K 3.5K 11.9K
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $25.7K 3.5K 14.2K
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $42.0K 3.5K 10.6K
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $26.3K 3.5K 12.7K
SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $27.0K 3.5K 12.3K

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,681,474, the price of SPCE is up -3.42% over the last 24 hours at $24.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Virgin Galactic Hldgs:

  • Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to tumble 35.8% to a target of $33.0

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

