Tracking Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs: SPCE.

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) we detected 14 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35.71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64.29% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $434,303 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $235,284.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $24.0 to $25.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's smart money trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $60.6K 3.5K 11.9K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $25.7K 3.5K 14.2K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $42.0K 3.5K 10.6K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $26.3K 3.5K 12.7K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $24.00 $27.0K 3.5K 12.3K

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,681,474, the price of SPCE is up -3.42% over the last 24 hours at $24.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Virgin Galactic Hldgs:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to tumble 35.8% to a target of $33.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.