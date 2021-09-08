 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lululemon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said puts outpaced calls on more than 2.8 times the average daily put options volume in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) on Tuesday. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday, after the bell, and the options market is implying a move of 6% in either direction. The stock moves 5% on average on the event.

Weekly puts were the most active on Tuesday, said Khouw. During the session, he noticed a purchase of the September $387.50/$355 put spread for $8.90. Buyers of the put spread are risking about 2.3% of the current stock price on a bet the stock could finish as much as 8% lower by the end of the week, said Khouw.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

