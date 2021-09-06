 Skip to main content

'Options Action' Panel Weighs In On Taiwan Semiconductor

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). It was a great winner, but it sold off and now it's trading around 13% off its highs. Worth sees a lot of authority around the $125 price level and with good relative strength day-to-day and week-over-week, he would play for a breakout.

Best Semiconductor Stocks

Tony Zhang likes the range the stock is trading in, but he doesn't see a compelling reason for a breakout right now. He finds it prime for a breakout, so he would be a little bit more patient because it could trade in a range for a little bit longer.

Mike Khouw likes it on the long side. He has seen a decent amount of bullish options activity in the name and in the ETFs that have Taiwan Semiconductor as the largest constituent.

