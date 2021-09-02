 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Broadcom

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) broke out from a 10-month trading range earlier this week. On Wednesday, he saw options traders betting on the follow-through on earnings. The options volume in the name was 1.4 times the average daily options volume and the options market is implying a 3.9% move in either direction on earnings, scheduled for Thursday.

About 10% of Wednesday's volume was in a single strike, the September $500 calls. A trader bought around 1,000 contracts at $8.52. The trade breaks even at $508.52 or 3.11% above the closing price on Wednesday.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

