Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In NXP Semiconductors

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) on Tuesday.

Its put options volume was three times the average daily put volume and one of the largest trades of the day was in the October $210/$220 collars. Somebody bought 350 contracts of the October $210 puts and sold 350 contracts of the October $220 calls. The total cost for the trade was $3.90. The trade could be a hedge for a long position and it offers protection below $206.10 or 4.2% below the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

