 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Apple

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were buying the September 3, $380-strike calls in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Monday. Around 21,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade.

See Also: Learn and Trade Options Like a Pro

The October $180 calls in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were also active on Monday on rumors that iPhone 13 will use satellites directly. Najarian is also bullish on Apple and he bought the October $180 calls.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FB)

Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones
A Look At Losers And Gainers From The Pandemic-Led MLCC Crisis: WSJ
CareventuresCapital: Rethinking Investment
Apple Agrees To Change App Store To Settle Antitrust Lawsuit; App Store Profits Could Plummet
Apple Acquires Classical Streaming Service Primephonic For Undisclosed Terms
Facebook Confirms Departure Of Veteran Executive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com