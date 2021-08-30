Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Apple

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were buying the September 3, $380-strike calls in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Monday. Around 21,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade.

The October $180 calls in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were also active on Monday on rumors that iPhone 13 will use satellites directly. Najarian is also bullish on Apple and he bought the October $180 calls.