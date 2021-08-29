 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of earnings, scheduled for September 1. The options market is implying a move of 9% in either direction for the event and the stock has moved around 6% on average.

Zhang expects the stock to move higher going into earnings, but he finds the valuation quite stretched for this business. Chewy has managed to post a consistent 40% revenue growth, so its valuation might be justified, explained Zhang.

He wants to exploit elevated implied volatility in the name by selling the October $90/$83 put spread for a total credit of $3. If the stock trades above $90 at the October expiration, he is going to collect the premium. The trade is going to start to lose money below $87 and it can make a maximal loss of $4 if the stock drops to $83 or lower.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

Ryan Cohen-Founded Pet Retailer Chewy Wants To Give You The Disney World Experience
'Fast Money' Picks For August 16
Understanding Chewy's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Chewy
Understanding Chewy's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Chewy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com