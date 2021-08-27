Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Helmerich & Payne And Zynga

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in the first half of the trading session on Friday.

He saw a purchase of around 10,000 contracts of the September $27.50 calls in Helmerich & Payne for 75 cents. The trade breaks even at $28.25 or 1.62% above the closing price on Friday. Najarian has a long position in the name and he expects the stock to continue to move higher.

Options in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) were active for the second day in a row. Traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the September $9 calls in the first half of the session on Friday. They paid between 25 and 40 cents for them. Najarian decided to follow the trade.