 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Helmerich & Payne And Zynga

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in the first half of the trading session on Friday.

He saw a purchase of around 10,000 contracts of the September $27.50 calls in Helmerich & Payne for 75 cents. The trade breaks even at $28.25 or 1.62% above the closing price on Friday. Najarian has a long position in the name and he expects the stock to continue to move higher.

Options in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) were active for the second day in a row. Traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the September $9 calls in the first half of the session on Friday. They paid between 25 and 40 cents for them. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HP + ZNGA)

National Dog Day: 5 Canines That Impacted The Corporate World
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Leslie's, Zynga And More
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Zynga
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Zynga And AMD
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com