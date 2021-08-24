Options Trading: Uber Technologies's Smart Money Trades For August 24

Looking at options activity for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 20 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30.0% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $2,119,935 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,774,062.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Uber Technologies big money options trades today is 111,796 with a total volume of 149,174.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days. In red, the open interest, in blue, the volume, and in green the volume/open interest.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $45.00 $80.5K 45.4K 25.3K UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $45.00 $131.1K 45.4K 21.4K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $62.8K 45.4K 17.8K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $132.4K 45.4K 10.2K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $60.5K 45.4K 15.6K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,058,710, the price of UBER is up -0.5% over the last 24 hours at $40.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Gordon Haskett downgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to tumble 59.31% to a target of $65.0

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.0.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $70.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.