What Is The Smart Money Doing With Airbnb

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Airbnb.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The overall sentiment shows 52.94% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 47.06%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,640,994 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $6,047,324.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's smart money trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days. In red, the open interest, in blue, the volume, and in green the volume/open interest.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $165.00 $1.5 million 1.9K 22.6K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $165.00 $1.6 million 1.9K 21.9K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $529.9K 6.6K 2.1K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $348.8K 7.4K 1.3K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $362.6K 6.6K 1.6K

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,366,592, the price of ABNB is up 8.25% over the last 24 hours at $158.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $180.0.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight saying the stock has the potential to rally 13.28% to a target of $180.0

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $200.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $140.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $167.0.

