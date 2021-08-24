What Is The Smart Money Doing With Boeing

Looking at options activity for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 11 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27.27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72.73% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 1 are puts, for a total amount of $126,260 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $4,319,097.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Boeing big money options trades today is 36,167 with a total volume of 37,387.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days. In red, the open interest, in blue, the volume, and in green the volume/open interest.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $544.5K 12.3K 1.0K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $180.00 $1.2 million 2.8K 1.3K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $849.6K 12.3K 501 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/27/21 $225.00 $30.0K 3.8K 15.3K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $220.00 $59.2K 6.4K 961

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,431,538, the price of BA is up 1.24% over the last 24 hours at $222.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $254.0.

